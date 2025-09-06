Defamation Battle: MP Sasikanth Senthil Vs. MLA Janardhan Reddy
Tamil Nadu Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil has filed a criminal defamation suit against Karnataka MLA Janardhan Reddy over allegations related to the Dharmasthala case. Senthil refutes the charges, labeling them as politically driven and coordinated by right-wing groups. The court hearing is set for September 11.
Tamil Nadu Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil has initiated a criminal defamation lawsuit against Karnataka MLA Janardhan Reddy, alleging that Reddy made baseless claims connecting him to the controversial Dharmasthala case.
Senthil, a former IAS officer in Karnataka, has criticized the allegations as politically biased. He accuses certain right-wing elements of orchestrating the claims due to his opposition to their political ideologies.
The case, which has sparked political friction between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, will see a court hearing on September 11, with Senthil asserting his stance against defamation while warning others making similar allegations of facing legal consequences.
