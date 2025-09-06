Defamation Battle: MP Sasikanth Senthil Vs. MLA Janardhan Reddy

Tamil Nadu Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil has initiated a criminal defamation lawsuit against Karnataka MLA Janardhan Reddy, alleging that Reddy made baseless claims connecting him to the controversial Dharmasthala case.

Senthil, a former IAS officer in Karnataka, has criticized the allegations as politically biased. He accuses certain right-wing elements of orchestrating the claims due to his opposition to their political ideologies.

The case, which has sparked political friction between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, will see a court hearing on September 11, with Senthil asserting his stance against defamation while warning others making similar allegations of facing legal consequences.

