Defamation Battle: MP Sasikanth Senthil Vs. MLA Janardhan Reddy

Tamil Nadu Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil has filed a criminal defamation suit against Karnataka MLA Janardhan Reddy over allegations related to the Dharmasthala case. Senthil refutes the charges, labeling them as politically driven and coordinated by right-wing groups. The court hearing is set for September 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil has initiated a criminal defamation lawsuit against Karnataka MLA Janardhan Reddy, alleging that Reddy made baseless claims connecting him to the controversial Dharmasthala case.

Senthil, a former IAS officer in Karnataka, has criticized the allegations as politically biased. He accuses certain right-wing elements of orchestrating the claims due to his opposition to their political ideologies.

The case, which has sparked political friction between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, will see a court hearing on September 11, with Senthil asserting his stance against defamation while warning others making similar allegations of facing legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

