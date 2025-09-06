Political Tensions Escalate as VCK Cadre Allegedly Attacks Rival Leader

Airport D Moorthy, leader of the Puratchi Tamilagam Party, alleged on Saturday that he was attacked by individuals associated with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for his critical remarks against the party's founder, Thol. Thirumavalavan. Speaking to ANI, Moorthy accused the police department of complicity in the attack.

According to Moorthy, he faced aggression from VCK supporters upon arriving at the Director General of Police (DGP) office in Chennai. He maintained that his comments on Thirumavalavan were not personal but criticized the police for their inaction. A video circulating online shows Moorthy being assaulted by at least four individuals while a police officer attempted to intervene.

The assailants threw slippers at Moorthy and slapped him several times before fleeing the scene. An associate of Moorthy's attempted to shield him during the attack. Despite the gravity of the incident, Moorthy stated that law enforcement has yet to take any measures against those involved.