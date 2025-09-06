Left Menu

YSRCP Launches 'Annadata Poru' To Challenge Fertilizer Shortages

The YSRCP is organizing a statewide protest named 'Annadata Poru' on September 9 to highlight issues related to urea scarcity and alleged black marketing of fertilizers. They aim to pressure the government on providing sufficient agricultural resources to farmers and condemn the ruling party's rumored collusion with private profiteers.

  • Country:
  • India

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will lead a statewide protest, 'Annadata Poru', set for September 9 to demand sufficient urea for farmers and action against alleged black marketing in fertilizers. This protest signifies a rising discontent over resource shortages faced by the agricultural community in Andhra Pradesh.

According to YSRCP leader Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, the opposition plans to organize protests at divisional revenue offices across the state on the scheduled date. The aim is to oppose the alleged urea scarcity and hold the TDP-led government accountable for failing to supply adequate resources to farmers.

The YSRCP claims the current government, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, allows private companies to exploit farmers by selling urea at inflated prices. Despite Naidu's assurances of ample urea stocks, the opposition criticizes what they see as the government's inadequate response to ongoing agricultural crises.

