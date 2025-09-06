Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Conflict and Strengthen Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have recently engaged in discussions concerning the ongoing efforts to bring a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. During a phone call, the two leaders also reviewed the progress of bilateral relations between India and France, describing the assessment as 'positive.'

This conversation occurred in the backdrop of recent initiatives by the United States to address and potentially resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Macron was recently seen alongside other European leaders during U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

Through a social media post, Modi expressed satisfaction with the dialogue, noting the importance of the India-France Strategic Partnership in fostering global peace and stability. The discussion's details concerning Washington's tariff policy were not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)