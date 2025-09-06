Argentina's Political Turmoil: Milei's Sister Entangled in Corruption Scandal

Argentina finds itself embroiled in a political scandal of significant proportions, as accusations of corruption surface against Karina Milei, the sister of President Javier Milei. Claims of profiting from a kickback scheme in the country's National Disability Agency have put the president's administration under intense scrutiny.

Amidst a period marked by stringent fiscal measures, the fallout from this scandal threatens to destabilize the government's reputation just ahead of crucial national midterm elections. With the accusations featuring sums of up to USD 800,000 in bribes for pharmaceutical contracts, the narrative challenges President Milei's image as a reformist outsider.

Serious implications for Miles's political future arise as press freedom groups decry restrictions following leaks of audio that implicate high-ranking officials. Meanwhile, calls for accountability and transparency escalate, leaving the administration scrambling to regain control of the narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)