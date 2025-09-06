Dhinakaran's Departure: A Strategic Move Reflecting Party Sentiments

AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran announced on Saturday that his party's decision to part ways with the NDA in Tamil Nadu was thoughtfully made and not a rash judgment. This move respects the sentiments of the party members, he stated.

Criticizing the Tamil Nadu BJP leadership, Dhinakaran pointed out their failure to handle alliances properly, specifically the treatment of former Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, who felt compelled to exit the NDA. He accused the current BJP state chief, Nainar Nagenthiran, of mishandling allies and endorsed Panneerselvam's criticism of the state leadership's persistent neglect.

Nagenthiran, responding to these claims, denied any responsibility for the fallout and expressed willingness to engage in discussions for reconciliation. The BJP is set to project AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as the CM candidate for the 2026 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.