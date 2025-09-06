Left Menu

Ballot vs. EVM: Karnataka's Election Dilemma Unfolds

JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda urges the State Election Commission to consult political parties regarding a shift back to ballot papers for local elections in Karnataka. This follows government concerns over EVM credibility, prompting discussions and political reactions amid ongoing electoral integrity debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:42 IST
In a significant move, JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda has called for the State Election Commission (SEC) to engage with political entities before deciding to revert to ballot papers for upcoming local elections in Karnataka.

The suggestion follows a cabinet recommendation to the SEC to abandon Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for future panchayat and urban local body polls, citing eroded public trust.

Concerns over EVM reliability have sparked debate among parties, especially after recent state poll outcomes. This issue is further complicated by broader allegations of electoral manipulation, with opposition leaders, including Congress, advocating for a return to traditional voting methods.

