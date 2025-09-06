Left Menu

Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has criticized the US deployment of warships in the Caribbean. He emphasized the need for dialogue with President Trump to avoid conflict, following a US strike that killed 11 people, which Maduro claims targets Venezuela under false drug-trafficking pretexts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a bold statement, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has openly criticized the growing presence of US warships in the Caribbean, highlighting the nation's right to sovereignty amidst swelling international tensions.

His comments came in the wake of a US naval strike in the same waters, allegedly linked to Venezuelan drug trafficking. Maduro's government disputes the American narrative, which resulted in 11 deaths, emphasizing the necessity for dialogue over conflict.

Amidst these tensions, President Maduro has taken decisive steps, including the mobilization of civilian militias, in a display of defiance against US military actions he denounces as precursors to unwarranted regime change in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

