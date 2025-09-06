Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

In a bold statement, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has openly criticized the growing presence of US warships in the Caribbean, highlighting the nation's right to sovereignty amidst swelling international tensions.

His comments came in the wake of a US naval strike in the same waters, allegedly linked to Venezuelan drug trafficking. Maduro's government disputes the American narrative, which resulted in 11 deaths, emphasizing the necessity for dialogue over conflict.

Amidst these tensions, President Maduro has taken decisive steps, including the mobilization of civilian militias, in a display of defiance against US military actions he denounces as precursors to unwarranted regime change in Venezuela.

