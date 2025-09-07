Political Row Erupts Over Tap Theft Accusation

The Samajwadi Party has legally challenged BJP MLA Ketakee Singh for defamation after she claimed party chief Akhilesh Yadav stole taps from the Chief Minister's residence.

The accusation, described by the Samajwadi Party as 'malicious' and 'false,' resulted in the party demanding a public apology from Singh.

SP supporters held a protest outside Singh's residence, escalating the political tension between the two parties over these damaging allegations.