Left Menu

Political Row Erupts Over Tap Theft Accusation

The Samajwadi Party has issued a defamation notice to BJP MLA Ketakee Singh for alleging that Akhilesh Yadav stole taps from the Chief Minister's residence. The accusation, deemed false and defamatory, prompted a demand for a public apology and sparked protests by SP supporters outside Singh's residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-09-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 00:46 IST
Political Row Erupts Over Tap Theft Accusation
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party has legally challenged BJP MLA Ketakee Singh for defamation after she claimed party chief Akhilesh Yadav stole taps from the Chief Minister's residence.

The accusation, described by the Samajwadi Party as 'malicious' and 'false,' resulted in the party demanding a public apology from Singh.

SP supporters held a protest outside Singh's residence, escalating the political tension between the two parties over these damaging allegations.

TRENDING

1
Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

 Canada
2
Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

 Global
3
Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

 Nigeria
4
Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025