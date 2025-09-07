Political Row Erupts Over Tap Theft Accusation
The Samajwadi Party has issued a defamation notice to BJP MLA Ketakee Singh for alleging that Akhilesh Yadav stole taps from the Chief Minister's residence. The accusation, deemed false and defamatory, prompted a demand for a public apology and sparked protests by SP supporters outside Singh's residence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-09-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 00:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Samajwadi Party has legally challenged BJP MLA Ketakee Singh for defamation after she claimed party chief Akhilesh Yadav stole taps from the Chief Minister's residence.
The accusation, described by the Samajwadi Party as 'malicious' and 'false,' resulted in the party demanding a public apology from Singh.
SP supporters held a protest outside Singh's residence, escalating the political tension between the two parties over these damaging allegations.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI's Role in Voter List Purification Sparks Political Controversy
Akhilesh Yadav Questions Kundarki Bypoll Vote Discrepancy
"True teacher teaches positivity and progressive path": Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Teacher's day
Shershah Khan Granted Bail: ATC Overturns Accusations Amidst Political Controversy
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP, Highlights Political Tumult