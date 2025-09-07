Biden's Legacy: Presidential Library to Rise in Delaware

Plans are underway for a presidential library dedicated to former U.S. President Joe Biden in his home state of Delaware, his office announced on Saturday.

Biden served as president from 2021 until January 2025, after decades of representing Delaware in the U.S. Senate. He was Vice President under President Barack Obama before winning the presidential race against Donald Trump in 2020.

Although Biden stepped aside following a challenging debate with Trump during his re-election campaign last year, the decision to build the library in Delaware encapsulates his enduring connection to the state. The specific location for the library has yet to be decided.