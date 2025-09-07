Left Menu

Biden's Legacy: Presidential Library to Rise in Delaware

The presidential library for former U.S. President Joe Biden is set to be constructed in Delaware, highlighting his deep ties to the state. Despite his defeat in the 2024 election, Biden's legacy is commemorated through this initiative. The specific site for the library is still undecided.

Plans are underway for a presidential library dedicated to former U.S. President Joe Biden in his home state of Delaware, his office announced on Saturday.

Biden served as president from 2021 until January 2025, after decades of representing Delaware in the U.S. Senate. He was Vice President under President Barack Obama before winning the presidential race against Donald Trump in 2020.

Although Biden stepped aside following a challenging debate with Trump during his re-election campaign last year, the decision to build the library in Delaware encapsulates his enduring connection to the state. The specific location for the library has yet to be decided.

