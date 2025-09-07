Biden's Legacy: Presidential Library to Rise in Delaware
The presidential library for former U.S. President Joe Biden is set to be constructed in Delaware, highlighting his deep ties to the state. Despite his defeat in the 2024 election, Biden's legacy is commemorated through this initiative. The specific site for the library is still undecided.
- Country:
- United States
Plans are underway for a presidential library dedicated to former U.S. President Joe Biden in his home state of Delaware, his office announced on Saturday.
Biden served as president from 2021 until January 2025, after decades of representing Delaware in the U.S. Senate. He was Vice President under President Barack Obama before winning the presidential race against Donald Trump in 2020.
Although Biden stepped aside following a challenging debate with Trump during his re-election campaign last year, the decision to build the library in Delaware encapsulates his enduring connection to the state. The specific location for the library has yet to be decided.
ALSO READ
Legacy of Elegance: Milan Bids Farewell to Iconic Designer Giorgio Armani
Marwari Community Celebrates Legacy of Economic and Social Contributions
Exploring Delhi's Artistic Legacy: The City as a Museum Festival
Remembering Subhash Chander Malhotra: A Legacy in Lenses
Milan Mourns: The Legacy of Giorgio Armani