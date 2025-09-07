Controversial Hyundai Raid Sparks International Diplomatic Incident
A U.S. raid on a Hyundai car battery factory has sparked regret from South Korea, straining diplomatic ties. Immigration authorities detained 475 mostly South Korean workers, causing concerns over enforcement tactics and foreign labor laws. The incident follows a U.S.-South Korea summit, intensifying the diplomatic fallout.
In a move that has sparked diplomatic tensions, the United States raided a Hyundai car battery facility in Georgia, leading to the arrest of 475 workers, predominantly South Koreans. The operation, which U.S. authorities describe as the largest single-site enforcement action in Department of Homeland Security history, has drawn criticism from South Korea.
South Korea expressed regret over the release of photos and a video depicting the arrested workers shackled during their detention. The timing of the incident, closely following a U.S.-South Korea summit, has added to the diplomatic sensitivity, highlighting ongoing issues regarding foreign labor laws in the United States.
White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson reaffirmed the administration's commitment to enforcing immigration laws, emphasizing the need for foreign workers to have proper work authorization. The raid underscores the Trump administration's focus on immigration enforcement, amid its efforts to create a business-friendly environment.
US Homeland security official says 475 people detained during immigration raid in Georgia, reports AP.