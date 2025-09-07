Smoke Rises Over Kyiv's Cabinet Amid Russian Assault

Associated Press reporters observed smoke rising from the roof of Kyiv's cabinet of ministers building, a result of a mass Russian drone and missile assault on Sunday.

The source of the smoke remains unclear, although a direct hit would signify an escalation in Russian air campaigns, which have so far spared governmental buildings in Kyiv's core.

Russia's aggression continues to mount, intensifying fears of further damage to Ukraine's capital city infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)