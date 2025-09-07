Political Tremors as Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation to prevent a split within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. His tenure was marked by electoral losses and public dissatisfaction over rising living costs. LDP lawmakers are set to decide on a new leadership election imminently.
In a surprising political twist, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has announced his resignation, choosing to step down in order to avert a potential divide within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), according to public broadcaster NHK.
The decision comes amid a turbulent period for the LDP-led coalition, which has seen its parliamentary majority eroded in recent elections, largely due to public discontent over surging living expenses.
With the party's future leadership in question, LDP lawmakers are slated to vote on Monday to determine if an extraordinary leadership election will be held, just days after Ishiba's administration finalized a significant trade agreement with the United States.
