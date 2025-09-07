Left Menu

Political Tremors as Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation to prevent a split within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. His tenure was marked by electoral losses and public dissatisfaction over rising living costs. LDP lawmakers are set to decide on a new leadership election imminently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 12:11 IST
Political Tremors as Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising political twist, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has announced his resignation, choosing to step down in order to avert a potential divide within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), according to public broadcaster NHK.

The decision comes amid a turbulent period for the LDP-led coalition, which has seen its parliamentary majority eroded in recent elections, largely due to public discontent over surging living expenses.

With the party's future leadership in question, LDP lawmakers are slated to vote on Monday to determine if an extraordinary leadership election will be held, just days after Ishiba's administration finalized a significant trade agreement with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

 South Korea
2
BPCL's Greenfield Complex Gets Go-Ahead in Andhra Pradesh

BPCL's Greenfield Complex Gets Go-Ahead in Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal

Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal

 India
4
Schmidt Calls for Wallabies Focus Ahead of Key Argentina Clash

Schmidt Calls for Wallabies Focus Ahead of Key Argentina Clash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025