Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Chhattisgarh: Minister Accused of Assault

A government guest house employee in Chhattisgarh has accused Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap of assault and abuse. The opposition Congress demands the minister's removal and an FIR. Kashyap denies the allegations, labeling them politically motivated, while calls for accountability grow louder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:14 IST
Political Turmoil in Chhattisgarh: Minister Accused of Assault
Kedar Kashyap
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm has erupted in Chhattisgarh following allegations by a government guest house employee who claims state Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap abused and assaulted him. The sensational accusations have sparked demands from the Opposition Congress for Kashyap's removal and registration of an FIR.

The complainant, Khitendra Pandey, a cook at the Circuit House in Bastar's Jagdalpur, reported the incident to the police. According to Pandey, the alleged assault occurred last Saturday, involving physical abuse and offensive language from the minister. Kashyap, however, dismissed the claims as baseless and politically driven.

Senior Congress leaders have intensified their criticism, with calls for Kashyap's resignation and public apology gaining momentum. The political implications of the incident continue to unfold, putting pressure on the ruling BJP as the Congress vows to stage widespread protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

 Global
2
Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

 India
3
India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

 India
4
Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025