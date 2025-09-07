Political Turmoil in Chhattisgarh: Minister Accused of Assault
A government guest house employee in Chhattisgarh has accused Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap of assault and abuse. The opposition Congress demands the minister's removal and an FIR. Kashyap denies the allegations, labeling them politically motivated, while calls for accountability grow louder.
A political storm has erupted in Chhattisgarh following allegations by a government guest house employee who claims state Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap abused and assaulted him. The sensational accusations have sparked demands from the Opposition Congress for Kashyap's removal and registration of an FIR.
The complainant, Khitendra Pandey, a cook at the Circuit House in Bastar's Jagdalpur, reported the incident to the police. According to Pandey, the alleged assault occurred last Saturday, involving physical abuse and offensive language from the minister. Kashyap, however, dismissed the claims as baseless and politically driven.
Senior Congress leaders have intensified their criticism, with calls for Kashyap's resignation and public apology gaining momentum. The political implications of the incident continue to unfold, putting pressure on the ruling BJP as the Congress vows to stage widespread protests.
