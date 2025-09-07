Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Resigns, Sparking Political Uncertainty

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to resign, as confirmed by a source close to the premier on Sunday. This decision comes amid internal conflicts within his ruling party.

Ishiba's resignation introduces a fresh wave of political uncertainty to the world's fourth-largest economy, raising concerns about the nation's future political direction.

Analysts predict potential upheavals as the ruling party navigates through its internal divisions, and the spotlight now turns to potential successors and the impact on Japanese policy and governance.