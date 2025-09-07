Left Menu

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Resigns, Sparking Political Uncertainty

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has announced his resignation amid internal party strife, throwing the world's fourth-largest economy into a state of political uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:19 IST
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to resign, as confirmed by a source close to the premier on Sunday. This decision comes amid internal conflicts within his ruling party.

Ishiba's resignation introduces a fresh wave of political uncertainty to the world's fourth-largest economy, raising concerns about the nation's future political direction.

Analysts predict potential upheavals as the ruling party navigates through its internal divisions, and the spotlight now turns to potential successors and the impact on Japanese policy and governance.

