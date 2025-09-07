Race for Japan's Leadership Amid Political Complexity

As Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba prepares to step down, the focus shifts to the intricate process of naming his successor. The challenge is compounded by the fact that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has lost its majority during Ishiba's rule, complicating the selection of a new leader for the world's fourth-largest economy.

The LDP leadership race will soon commence, requiring aspirants to secure 20 nominations from party lawmakers to enter the contest. Once the nominees are established, a series of debates and campaigns will unfold across Japan. These efforts culminate in a vote, where each lawmaker and an equal number of general party members cast ballots. In the preceding race, no clear majority led to a run-off, a scenario likely to recur given the crowded field of candidates.

The LDP's challenges extend beyond party lines, as obtaining the prime ministerial seat may hinge on forming coalitions, a tactic previously employed in 1994. Parliament's two houses must agree on the new prime minister, yet divergent votes could see the lower house's decision take precedence. This dynamic underscores the uncertain political waters Ishiba's successor must navigate, with a national mandate possibly sought through a snap election.