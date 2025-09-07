Japan's Political Crossroads: The Race for Leadership

As Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announces his impending resignation, the focus turns to the next leader who will navigate the world's fourth-largest economy. The selection process is notably intricate this year, owing to Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner having lost their parliamentary majorities during his tenure.

In the forthcoming leadership race, the LDP faces the task of electing a new president to succeed Ishiba. Candidates must garner 20 nominations from fellow lawmakers to qualify for the race, which involves a series of debates and campaigns concluding with a vote by lawmakers and party members. Historically, the competition has been fierce, with the previous race seeing nine candidates and Ishiba ultimately triumphing in a run-off.

While the LDP president is traditionally expected to become prime minister, the lack of a parliamentary majority means an automatic assumption of the role isn't guaranteed. Historical precedent sees the power lying with the more influential lower house during voting. Alignments and potential coalitions could lead to a snap general election called by the incoming prime minister to secure broader support.