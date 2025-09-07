Left Menu

Japan's Political Crossroads: The Race for Leadership

As Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba prepares to resign, attention shifts to the complex process of selecting his successor. Key challenges include the LDP's lack of a parliamentary majority, the leadership election amid party debates, and historical parliamentary voting precedents that will determine the next prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:49 IST
Japan's Political Crossroads: The Race for Leadership
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Japan

As Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announces his impending resignation, the focus turns to the next leader who will navigate the world's fourth-largest economy. The selection process is notably intricate this year, owing to Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner having lost their parliamentary majorities during his tenure.

In the forthcoming leadership race, the LDP faces the task of electing a new president to succeed Ishiba. Candidates must garner 20 nominations from fellow lawmakers to qualify for the race, which involves a series of debates and campaigns concluding with a vote by lawmakers and party members. Historically, the competition has been fierce, with the previous race seeing nine candidates and Ishiba ultimately triumphing in a run-off.

While the LDP president is traditionally expected to become prime minister, the lack of a parliamentary majority means an automatic assumption of the role isn't guaranteed. Historical precedent sees the power lying with the more influential lower house during voting. Alignments and potential coalitions could lead to a snap general election called by the incoming prime minister to secure broader support.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

 Global
2
Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

 India
3
India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

 India
4
Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025