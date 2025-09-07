Modi's Punjab Visit: A Ground Reality Check on Flood Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Punjab on September 9, amid one of the worst flood disasters the region has faced in decades. The announcement comes from BJP state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, who emphasized Modi's deep concern for Punjab's dire flood situation.

The floods have been exacerbated by the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with heavy rainfall, which have left vast swathes of the state submerged. According to officials, 46 lives have been lost, and significant crop damage has occurred on approximately 1.75 lakh hectares of farmland.

Before Modi's planned visit, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the flood-impacted areas, reassured the local farmers of the Centre's support, and described the situation as a 'deluge'. The central government teams have also assessed the damage and are expected to report their findings soon.

