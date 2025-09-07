Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba: From Promising Premier to Political Pensioner

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's prime minister, steps down amid electoral defeats and internal party challenges. He initially rose to leadership in 2024, pledging to invigorate the ruling party. His tenure faced tariff strife with the U.S., economic woes, and sinking support, culminating in three electoral losses, prompting his resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:15 IST
Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's embattled prime minister, has stepped down after facing a series of electoral defeats that weakened his party's control. Having taken over Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) almost a year ago with promises of rejuvenation, Ishiba's tenure was fraught with political strife both domestically and internationally.

Throughout his brief leadership, Ishiba dealt with tense tariff negotiations with the U.S., and domestically, he struggled against rising consumer prices and economic dissatisfaction. These issues culminated in three consecutive electoral losses, exacerbated by a political donations scandal involving his predecessor.

As Ishiba exits the political forefront, new contenders like Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi are poised to vie for the leadership. Ishiba, once a defense minister and known for his intellectual depth in security policy, is now expected to return to the backbench, potentially focusing on personal interests and parliamentary pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

