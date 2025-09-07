Reddy's Rallying Cry: A Temple of Democracy at the Crossroads

In an impassioned plea, Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy called on Members of Parliament to prioritize democratic principles over party lines ahead of the vice-presidential elections. Reddy's message highlighted the importance of safeguarding the Rajya Sabha's role as a beacon of democracy and integrity.

Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge, stressed that the vote represents a choice for India's democratic spirit, urging MPs to act out of love for the country. He argued that supporting his candidacy is not a personal endeavor but a commitment to strengthening India's democratic framework.

As the vice-presidential election approaches, scheduled for September 9, Reddy faces a direct challenge from NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan. Both candidates represent southern India, and the election is seen as a crucial ideological contest amid a backdrop of shrinking democratic spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)