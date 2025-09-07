BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

BJP leaders on Sunday defended the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, criticizing Congress's views on EVMs and the Election Commission. National spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia emphasized its widespread support across the country.

Bhatia praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in fulfilling constitutional dreams, citing his major reforms and the push for constitutional amendments like the women's reservation bill. He argued that the 'One Nation, One Election' idea is timely and inevitable.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra and national general secretary Anil Antony highlighted the party's trust in the electoral system and touted the reform as a historic step for economic growth. Antony mentioned a study forecasting a 1.5% GDP boost annually due to the reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)