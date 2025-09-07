Left Menu

BJP Slams Kharge: 'Congress Insults Farmers'

The BJP criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for an alleged insult to a farmer in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. A viral video shows Kharge comparing his losses to the farmer’s and asking the farmer to address their concerns to Modi and Shah. BJP's spokesperson condemned Kharge's remarks on social media.

The BJP has vehemently criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent interaction with a farmer in flood-affected Kalaburagi, Karnataka. In a video that has since gone viral, Kharge appears to belittle the farmer's plight by comparing it with his own.

During the interaction, Kharge asked the farmer about his crop losses. Upon the farmer's response of four acres, Kharge replied that his personal losses spanned 40 acres, indicating a more significant impact. He then suggested that the issues be taken up with Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah.

The BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari expressed his outrage on social media platform 'X', questioning why the Congress and leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly harbor animosity towards farmers, labeling Kharge's behavior as an insult to the farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

