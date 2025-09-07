Left Menu

Controversy at Chanchol College: Allegations of Arson Stir Political Tensions

The BJP accused a Trinamool Congress student leader of attempting to burn photographs of Rabindranath Tagore, PM Modi, and Home Minister Shah, creating national outrage. The incident at Chanchol College, Malda, sparked a political storm with accusations of cultural betrayal and charges of cheap politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled serious allegations against the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), claiming a student leader attempted to set fire to images of Rabindranath Tagore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah at Chanchol College.

This event, reportedly caught on video, has sparked national outrage, with BJP leaders condemning the alleged act, citing it as an affront to Bengali culture and national pride. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar criticized the act, linking it to broader accusations against West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of hypocritical dramatics.

However, the authenticity of the video remains unverified. While TMCP refutes the allegations, decrying them as diversionary tactics by the BJP, tensions continue to escalate, showcasing a bitter political rivalry in the culturally rich state of West Bengal.

