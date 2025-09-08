Brazil on Edge: Protests Erupt Amid Bolsonaro's Trial

In a dramatic political spectacle, thousands of Jair Bolsonaro's supporters flooded the streets of Brazil's major cities, days away from a decisive moment in his trial on coup-plotting accusations following his 2022 election loss.

Prominent displays of Brazilian and U.S. flags marked these protests, underlining an ideological nod to former U.S. President Donald Trump, who labeled Bolsonaro's trial a 'witch hunt'. The legal proceedings come at a time when Bolsonaro faces potential imprisonment, casting a shadow over Brazil's tumultuous political climate.

The political narrative is further complicated by a proposed amnesty bill in Congress aiming to forgive those involved in the alleged coup, a move supported by leaders like Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas, who advocates for national reconciliation. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro's political future remains uncertain, shadowed by a ban on running for office until 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)