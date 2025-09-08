Political Storm Erupts Over Viral Video of Congress Leader

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H D Kumaraswamy, criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over a viral video depicting an insensitive interaction with a distressed farmer. The exchange, recorded in Kalaburagi, shows Kharge appearing dismissive of a farmer's concerns following crop destruction by recent floods.

The video has ignited social media, displaying Kharge questioning the farmer about his crop acreage, then comparing it to his own and dismissing the farmer's plight. Kharge in the clip advises the farmer to seek help from Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah instead.

Kumaraswamy expressed disappointment in Kharge's actions, emphasizing the need for compassion from senior leaders. Accusing Kharge of arrogance, he urged the Congress leader to show support for farmers in distress rather than disregard their grievances.