Political Storm Erupts Over Viral Video of Congress Leader
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticizes Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after a video of Kharge's dismissive exchange with a farmer goes viral. The incident, highlighting Kharge's perceived arrogance, has sparked debate over his conduct and the leadership style of the Congress party.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H D Kumaraswamy, criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over a viral video depicting an insensitive interaction with a distressed farmer. The exchange, recorded in Kalaburagi, shows Kharge appearing dismissive of a farmer's concerns following crop destruction by recent floods.
The video has ignited social media, displaying Kharge questioning the farmer about his crop acreage, then comparing it to his own and dismissing the farmer's plight. Kharge in the clip advises the farmer to seek help from Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah instead.
Kumaraswamy expressed disappointment in Kharge's actions, emphasizing the need for compassion from senior leaders. Accusing Kharge of arrogance, he urged the Congress leader to show support for farmers in distress rather than disregard their grievances.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumaraswamy
- Kharge
- viral video
- Congress
- farmers
- Kalaburagi
- criticism
- arrogance
- heavy industries
- crops
ALSO READ
China Sanctions Japanese Lawmaker Over Criticism
Fertiliser Fury: Farmers and Congress Workers Clash with Police in Madhya Pradesh
BJP Slams Kharge: 'Congress Insults Farmers'
Sand Extraction Policy Set to Aid Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab
Sukhbir Singh Badal Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Punjab Farmers