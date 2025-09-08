EU and US Coordinate New Sanctions Against Russia
The EU and the US are working closely to implement new sanctions against Russia. EU Council President Antonio Costa emphasized coordination with the US. President Trump stated he is proceeding to a second phase of sanctioning Russia, with European leaders visiting the US to address the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The European Union is gearing up to impose a new wave of sanctions on Russia, a step being undertaken in tight coordination with the United States, according to EU Council President Antonio Costa's announcement on Monday.
In a parallel move, on Sunday, United States President Donald Trump revealed his administration's readiness to advance to a second phase of sanctions against Russia. This decision underscores the joint transatlantic effort to address ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Furthermore, individual European leaders are expected to arrive in the United States early this week to engage in crucial discussions aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine war. These deliberations are seen as pivotal in shaping the global response to the conflict.
