Bihar Boosts Stipends for Anganwadi Workers Ahead of Elections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has declared a hike in stipends for anganwadi workers and helpers, marking another populist move prior to the assembly elections. Anganwadi workers will now earn Rs 9,000, while helpers will receive Rs 4,500, per Kumar's announcement on platform X.

Praising the significant contributions of anganwadi sevikas and sahayikas in enhancing child and maternal nutrition, Kumar emphasized the state's efforts since his administration took office in 2005, introducing multiple welfare initiatives.

This stipend increase is part of the NDA government's recent policy measures, including free electricity and pension hikes. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the government for allegedly 'copying' his ideas, and sources revealed over 1.20 lakh workers will benefit from this decision.

