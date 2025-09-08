Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra's Uncertain Return: Supreme Court Decision Looms

Former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra's private jet returned to Thailand as the Supreme Court prepared to rule on his prison term. Once a powerful political figure, Thaksin's potential imprisonment involves charges of power abuse. Speculation continues on if he is on board, despite pledging to attend court personally.

Thailand's political landscape is on edge as a private jet connected to ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra landed in Bangkok, suggesting his possible return just before a critical Supreme Court ruling. The verdict threatens to send Thaksin back to prison for time unheard, creating a major stir in Thai political circles.

Although flight records show the aircraft arrived, it's unclear if Thaksin was aboard. His lawyer remains unreachable for confirmation. Adding to the suspense, Thaksin was seen on the same aircraft leaving for Dubai as Thailand's parliamentary landscape shifted with a new prime minister last month.

Not long after the landing, a car commonly linked with Thaksin appeared at the private terminal. The controversy builds as this billionaire's influence on Thai politics persists despite previous convictions and a commuted sentence. Thaksin's looming court appearance and potential jail return come amid debates over his hospital detention and former political clout.

