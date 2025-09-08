Left Menu

Karnataka Violence Sparks Political Uproar

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka, R Ashoka, has demanded an apology from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over communal violence during a Ganesha procession. Ashoka accuses the Congress government of appeasement politics that emboldens miscreants. He warns of worsening conditions if Hindus do not unite, claiming bias against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:49 IST
Karnataka Violence Sparks Political Uproar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent call for action, R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah apologize to the people for the communal clashes in Maddur. Ashoka alleged that the Congress government's appeasement tactics have strengthened miscreants, creating an alarming environment for Hindus, who he claims are being treated as second-class citizens.

During a press conference in Bengaluru, Ashoka highlighted that the September 7 violence was not isolated but part of a larger issue. He held the Congress accountable for indirectly supporting such acts through its policies. Ashoka claimed that the police were not at fault, pointing fingers at the state government for encouraging these tensions and failing to preemptively handle the clashes.

The BJP leader criticized the administration's response, suggesting that police bias exacerbates communal issues. He warned of potential deterioration in communal harmony if Hindus fail to unite. He also accused Congress of exploiting communal rifts for political gain, creating a precariously divided atmosphere in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

 India
2
India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

 India
3
SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

 India
4
Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025