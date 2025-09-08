Karnataka Violence Sparks Political Uproar

In a fervent call for action, R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah apologize to the people for the communal clashes in Maddur. Ashoka alleged that the Congress government's appeasement tactics have strengthened miscreants, creating an alarming environment for Hindus, who he claims are being treated as second-class citizens.

During a press conference in Bengaluru, Ashoka highlighted that the September 7 violence was not isolated but part of a larger issue. He held the Congress accountable for indirectly supporting such acts through its policies. Ashoka claimed that the police were not at fault, pointing fingers at the state government for encouraging these tensions and failing to preemptively handle the clashes.

The BJP leader criticized the administration's response, suggesting that police bias exacerbates communal issues. He warned of potential deterioration in communal harmony if Hindus fail to unite. He also accused Congress of exploiting communal rifts for political gain, creating a precariously divided atmosphere in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)