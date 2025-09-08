Political Turmoil in Istanbul: CHP Faces Trustee Appointment Controversy

Istanbul's central districts are experiencing heightened tensions after authorities imposed a temporary ban on public gatherings. This move follows plans by supporters of the Republican People's Party (CHP) to rally against the appointment of a trustee chairman to oversee its local branch.

An Istanbul court recently suspended the CHP's provincial leadership, citing alleged irregularities in the party's 2023 congress, and appointed Gursel Tekin as interim chair. This decision has been criticized as a politically motivated effort to weaken the main opposition party in the face of government pressure.

The ongoing unrest coincides with a crackdown on CHP-controlled municipalities amid corruption allegations, leading to high-profile arrests and a crackdown on social media platforms. The CHP maintains the allegations are politically driven, with calls for protests growing louder despite government restrictions.