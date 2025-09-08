Biju Janata Dal's Strategic Abstention Amid Vice Presidential Elections
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced its MPs would abstain from voting in the upcoming vice presidential elections, maintaining a policy of equidistance from both the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc. This decision is perceived to indirectly support the NDA candidate, sparking reactions from both Congress and BJP leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic political move, Odisha's principal opposition party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), announced on Monday that its Members of Parliament will refrain from voting in the forthcoming September 9 vice presidential elections.
The decision, attributed to party leader Naveen Patnaik, aligns with BJD's longstanding policy of maintaining equal distance from national power blocs, specifically the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc.
Responses from both Congress and BJP suggest that the BJD's abstention might inadvertently benefit the NDA candidate, a sentiment underscored by Union Minister Jual Oram and Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka. This move continues to underscore BJD's nuanced stance in national politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Demands Answers: Arunachal Pradesh Contract Scandal Sparks Investigation
Maharashtra's Green Agenda: Building Farmer Resilience through Ecosystem-Based Adaptation
Philippine Politics Rocked by Explosive Flood-Control Kickback Scandal
Hospital Trust Violated: Attendant Faces Charges
Railway Menace: Alcohol-Fueled Vandalism