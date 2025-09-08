Left Menu

Biju Janata Dal's Strategic Abstention Amid Vice Presidential Elections

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced its MPs would abstain from voting in the upcoming vice presidential elections, maintaining a policy of equidistance from both the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc. This decision is perceived to indirectly support the NDA candidate, sparking reactions from both Congress and BJP leaders.

In a strategic political move, Odisha's principal opposition party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), announced on Monday that its Members of Parliament will refrain from voting in the forthcoming September 9 vice presidential elections.

The decision, attributed to party leader Naveen Patnaik, aligns with BJD's longstanding policy of maintaining equal distance from national power blocs, specifically the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Responses from both Congress and BJP suggest that the BJD's abstention might inadvertently benefit the NDA candidate, a sentiment underscored by Union Minister Jual Oram and Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka. This move continues to underscore BJD's nuanced stance in national politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

