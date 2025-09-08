TDP Urges Unified Support for NDA's Radhakrishnan in VP Election

As the 2025 Vice-Presidential election approaches, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is mobilizing its parliamentary team to vote early for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, CP Radhakrishnan. This move underscores TDP's commitment to promoting regional representation from South India, according to Parliamentary leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

In a statement to ANI, Devarayalu highlighted the party's strategy to conclude voting promptly on election day. He urged opposition lawmakers to consider supporting Radhakrishnan, pointing to his South Indian roots. The elections pit Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, favored by the INDIA bloc, against Radhakrishnan in what promises to be a tightly contested race.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has orchestrated preparatory sessions for its MPs, while the opposition fortifies their ranks with meetings led by leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge. As the political dynamics intensify, all eyes remain on the strategic maneuvers ahead of tomorrow's Vice-Presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)