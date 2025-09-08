BRS Boycotts VP Election Over Urea Shortage Crisis

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao declared that the party will abstain from the Vice Presidential election slated for September 9, citing frustration over the unresolved urea shortage impacting Telangana's farming community.

Rama Rao accused both Congress and BJP of neglecting the issue, stating that the crisis has led to conflicts among farmers queuing for supplies. He noted that BRS would have chosen the NOTA option had it been available, indicating no personal opposition to the candidates — NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy.

Despite BRS having no representation in the Lok Sabha, Rama Rao emphasized that the decision to abstain was made after consulting the party's Rajya Sabha members, including President K Chandrasekhar Rao. He also addressed the alleged anti-party activities of his sister K Kavitha and defended Hyderabad's water projects amidst accusations against the Kaleshwaram project.

(With inputs from agencies.)