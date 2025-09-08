Left Menu

BRS Boycotts VP Election Over Urea Shortage Crisis

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao announced the party will abstain from the Vice Presidential election due to the ongoing urea shortage affecting Telangana farmers. He criticized both Congress and BJP for failing to address the problem. The BRS carries no objection against the election candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:19 IST
BRS Boycotts VP Election Over Urea Shortage Crisis
Rama Rao
  • Country:
  • India

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao declared that the party will abstain from the Vice Presidential election slated for September 9, citing frustration over the unresolved urea shortage impacting Telangana's farming community.

Rama Rao accused both Congress and BJP of neglecting the issue, stating that the crisis has led to conflicts among farmers queuing for supplies. He noted that BRS would have chosen the NOTA option had it been available, indicating no personal opposition to the candidates — NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy.

Despite BRS having no representation in the Lok Sabha, Rama Rao emphasized that the decision to abstain was made after consulting the party's Rajya Sabha members, including President K Chandrasekhar Rao. He also addressed the alleged anti-party activities of his sister K Kavitha and defended Hyderabad's water projects amidst accusations against the Kaleshwaram project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Shows Improvement from Hospital

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Shows Improvement from Hospital

 India
2
Tragic Discovery in Banihal: Unexplained Deaths of Woman and Two Children

Tragic Discovery in Banihal: Unexplained Deaths of Woman and Two Children

 India
3
Recent Developments in Health: Vaccines, Aid, and Cancer Treatments

Recent Developments in Health: Vaccines, Aid, and Cancer Treatments

 Global
4
Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

Domestic Disruptions: U.S. Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Policy Changes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025