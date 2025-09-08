Voter Fraud Allegations Stir Political Debate in India

A political storm is brewing after a CPI(M) leader accused Congress legislator T Siddique of being registered as a voter in two constituencies, describing it as a significant breach of election law. The accusation comes ahead of the local body elections, as Siddique's name reportedly appears in voters' lists for Perumanna, Kozhikode, and Kalpetta.

Despite the allegation, Siddique has dismissed the claims as politically driven. He argued that the situation is a result of procedural delays, insisting he followed proper protocols to shift his vote, and asserted that any failure lies with the electoral officials.

The controversy has thrown a spotlight on the integrity of voter rolls across the country, following previous assertions by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the inaccuracy of electoral rolls, which he alleges led to fraud in recent elections.