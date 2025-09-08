Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Modi's Manipur Visit

The Shiv Sena has accused the Congress of politicizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit to Manipur amidst the persistent ethnic conflict. The visiting plans come after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the trip an 'insult' to Manipur's citizens, heightening political tensions.

Prime Minister Modi's visit, scheduled for September 13, marks his first return to the region since the 2022 assembly elections. Dr. M Tombi Singh, Shiv Sena's state president, welcomed the brief visit, urging for the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons and emphasizing the need to minimize political tension around Modi's visit.

Singh criticized Ramesh, labeling his commentary political incitement, while calling for the end of the Suspension of Operations agreement with militant groups. The situation escalates amid illegal taxation allegations and demands for forming a popular government before Modi's visit.

