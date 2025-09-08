Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Modi's Manipur Visit
The Shiv Sena accuses Congress of politicizing Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Manipur amidst ongoing ethnic tensions. The visit is Modi's first since 2022. Calls for rehabilitation of displaced persons and the disarmament of militant groups were made, as Congress faces criticism for allegedly inciting public emotions.
- Country:
- India
The Shiv Sena has accused the Congress of politicizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit to Manipur amidst the persistent ethnic conflict. The visiting plans come after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the trip an 'insult' to Manipur's citizens, heightening political tensions.
Prime Minister Modi's visit, scheduled for September 13, marks his first return to the region since the 2022 assembly elections. Dr. M Tombi Singh, Shiv Sena's state president, welcomed the brief visit, urging for the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons and emphasizing the need to minimize political tension around Modi's visit.
Singh criticized Ramesh, labeling his commentary political incitement, while calling for the end of the Suspension of Operations agreement with militant groups. The situation escalates amid illegal taxation allegations and demands for forming a popular government before Modi's visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Flood Crisis: Leaders Demand Urgent Relief Ahead of PM Modi's Visit
Punjab's Flood Crisis: Aid, Accountability, and PM Modi's Visit
Mauritian PM's Landmark Visit to India: Strengthening Strategic Ties
EU Political & Security Delegation to Visit India for Strategic Talks
Tensions Simmer: Ukraine's Diplomatic Visit to Hungary