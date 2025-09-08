Left Menu

India's Military Might: CCC's Strategic Rendezvous

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Combined Commanders' Conference in Kolkata. The three-day event will focus on Operation Sindoor and security concerns along the Line of Actual Control with China, featuring discussions on reforms and future readiness with India's top military and civil leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with top military commanders during the forthcoming Combined Commanders' Conference in Kolkata, scheduled from September 15-17.

This significant gathering will see the participation of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, among others.

The conference, themed 'Year of Reforms -- Transforming for the Future,' aims to address critical issues like Operation Sindoor and scrutinize the security situations at the Line of Actual Control with China and Jammu and Kashmir, underlining a strong focus on reform and operational readiness.

Latest News

