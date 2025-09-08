AAP's Mehraj Malik: A Voice Silenced in Jammu and Kashmir?

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has fiercely criticized the detention of Mehraj Malik, the sole AAP MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Malik's detention was branded unjust as he advocated for a hospital in his constituency.

Mehraj Malik, a staunch advocate for his people, faces allegations of disturbing public order in Doda district, with government authorities accusing him of slandering the deputy commissioner. For the first time, a sitting MLA has been detained under the PSA, which permits detention without charge or trial for up to two years.

Senior AAP figures, including Manish Sisodia, condemned Malik's detention as a reflection of the Modi-Shah government's authoritarianism. Malik, before being incarcerated, highlighted the struggles of flood-affected constituents in a video, questioning the democracy when public servants are incarcerated for advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)