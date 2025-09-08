Left Menu

Tensions Flare Over Vandalism of Ashoka Stambh in Kashmir's Hazratbal Shrine

Amid allegations of political exploitation, the vandalism of the Ashoka Stambh at Hazratbal Shrine ignites controversy in Jammu and Kashmir. Accusations of misuse of national symbols and disrespect for religious sentiments fuel demands for the dismissal of Waqf Board Chairperson, prompting calls for investigations into the motives behind the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:19 IST
NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy over the vandalism of the Ashoka Stambh at the Hazratbal Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has sparked a political storm. National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq accused Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi of misusing the Ashok Chakra and demanded the dismissal of the board.

Sadiq expressed concerns that individuals unworthy of the Waqf Board membership are part of it, leading to neglect of its foundational purpose. He criticized the board for allegedly prioritizing publicity over religious duties and warned against actions undermining Jammu and Kashmir's social fabric.

Imam Bashir Ahamed Usmani of Jamia Masjid Aallain Talab also condemned the incident, requesting a thorough investigation into the vandalism, which he labeled an act of 'terrorism.' Usmani stressed that any religious place being politicized warrants a strict inquiry to identify responsible parties, whether political or religious.

National Conference MLA Salman Ali Sagar backed the call for accountability, questioning Andrabi's motivations behind placing the national emblem at the shrine. Sagar insinuated that the move might be aimed at influencing the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, suggesting premeditated exploitation by the BJP.

Conversely, Andrabi condemned the vandalism as an attack on a national symbol, labeling those responsible as 'political goons.' Meanwhile, the incident, coupled with a viral video showing the emblem's defacement, has intensified the debate over the alleged politicization of religious sites in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

