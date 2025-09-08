Political Standoff: Turkish Opposition Faces Police Blockade

Turkish opposition lawmakers built a barricade out of tables and chairs at their Istanbul headquarters on Monday, resisting police efforts to enforce a court order to remove senior official Ozgur Celik. This standoff marks a new phase in the ongoing crackdown on the Republican People's Party (CHP), which has seen hundreds of arrests.

Outside the party's building, riot police clashed with protesters and detained several, even resorting to pepper spray. The court had ruled to replace Celik with Gursel Tekin, despite the CHP's refusal to comply, calling the ruling "null and void." Tekin, supported by the police, entered the headquarters to take on his new post.

Inside, lawmakers sought to physically block this transition, declaring it an attack on democracy. The tension reflects broader allegations against the CHP, which the government denies, attributing legal actions to independent courts. Recent arrests and market impacts highlight the escalating political turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)