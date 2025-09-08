Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Seeks Government Bungalow
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has requested a government bungalow in line with his entitlement following his resignation. The HUA Ministry is yet to make an allocation decision, though a bungalow on Lutyens' Delhi is available. Dhankhar resigned citing health issues, surprising many. His successor's election is on September 9.
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has formally sought government accommodation aligned with his entitlements, just over a month after stepping down from office.
Sources indicate that around 10 days ago, Dhankhar approached the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to request suitable housing. Despite being entitled to a Type-VIII government bungalow, the ministry has not yet allocated a residence.
Currently, Dhankhar stays at INLD leader Abhay Chautala's private farmhouse in south Delhi. A Type-VIII bungalow on APJ Abdul Kalam Road awaits potential assignment, but a decision remains pending, with alternatives considered if he declines.

