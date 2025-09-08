Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Seeks Government Bungalow

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has formally sought government accommodation aligned with his entitlements, just over a month after stepping down from office.

Sources indicate that around 10 days ago, Dhankhar approached the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to request suitable housing. Despite being entitled to a Type-VIII government bungalow, the ministry has not yet allocated a residence.

Currently, Dhankhar stays at INLD leader Abhay Chautala's private farmhouse in south Delhi. A Type-VIII bungalow on APJ Abdul Kalam Road awaits potential assignment, but a decision remains pending, with alternatives considered if he declines.

