Left Menu

Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Seeks Government Bungalow

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has requested a government bungalow in line with his entitlement following his resignation. The HUA Ministry is yet to make an allocation decision, though a bungalow on Lutyens' Delhi is available. Dhankhar resigned citing health issues, surprising many. His successor's election is on September 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:40 IST
Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Seeks Government Bungalow
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has formally sought government accommodation aligned with his entitlements, just over a month after stepping down from office.

Sources indicate that around 10 days ago, Dhankhar approached the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to request suitable housing. Despite being entitled to a Type-VIII government bungalow, the ministry has not yet allocated a residence.

Currently, Dhankhar stays at INLD leader Abhay Chautala's private farmhouse in south Delhi. A Type-VIII bungalow on APJ Abdul Kalam Road awaits potential assignment, but a decision remains pending, with alternatives considered if he declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

Rajasthan's Spice Revolution: Boosting Trade and Tradition

 India
2
RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

RLP's Beniwal Backs Reddy: A Crucial Vote in VP Race

 India
3
Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future

Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future

 India
4
Tensions Rise as US Imposes Steep Tariffs on Indian Imports

Tensions Rise as US Imposes Steep Tariffs on Indian Imports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025