Supreme Court Backs Trump's Hardline Immigration Tactics

The U.S. Supreme Court has once again endorsed President Donald Trump's stringent approach towards immigration, allowing federal agents to conduct raids in Southern California. These operations aimed at deporting individuals based on racial profiling and language prompted a federal judge's intervention, blocking detentions without 'reasonable suspicion' of illegal residency.

This judicial move, spearheaded by Los Angeles District Judge Maame Frimpong, was temporarily overturned by the Supreme Court's conservative majority. Despite dissent from three liberal justices, the decision aligns with the Trump administration's broader immigration policies, which have faced significant opposition and litigation.

In response to community uproar and protests against the raids, the administration deployed National Guard troops, an extraordinary action within U.S. borders. Local and state officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom, have criticized these measures, leading to ongoing legal battles, including a class action lawsuit from affected Latino individuals accusing agents of racial profiling and unlawful detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)