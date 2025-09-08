Supreme Court Backs Trump's Hardline Immigration Tactics
The U.S. Supreme Court supports President Trump's strict immigration policies, allowing federal agents to conduct raids in Southern California. A federal judge's order, previously halting such actions without 'reasonable suspicion,' was overturned, stirring controversy and legal challenges amid protests and heightened community tensions.
The U.S. Supreme Court has once again endorsed President Donald Trump's stringent approach towards immigration, allowing federal agents to conduct raids in Southern California. These operations aimed at deporting individuals based on racial profiling and language prompted a federal judge's intervention, blocking detentions without 'reasonable suspicion' of illegal residency.
This judicial move, spearheaded by Los Angeles District Judge Maame Frimpong, was temporarily overturned by the Supreme Court's conservative majority. Despite dissent from three liberal justices, the decision aligns with the Trump administration's broader immigration policies, which have faced significant opposition and litigation.
In response to community uproar and protests against the raids, the administration deployed National Guard troops, an extraordinary action within U.S. borders. Local and state officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom, have criticized these measures, leading to ongoing legal battles, including a class action lawsuit from affected Latino individuals accusing agents of racial profiling and unlawful detentions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Challenge: NHAI's Use of CLAT-PG Scores for Recruitment Under Scrutiny
Contentious Clause: NHAI's CLAT-PG Recruitment Policy Faces Legal Challenge
Florida's Vaccine Mandate Endgame: Legal Challenges and Health Concerns
Thaksin Shinawatra's Unexpected Departure: Political Shifts and Legal Challenges in Thailand
From Power to Prison: Alejandro Toledo's Legal Challenges