Udhayanidhi Stalin Predicts AIADMK's 'Intensive Care' Future
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has critiqued AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, suggesting the opposition party might face a significant downfall by the 2026 Assembly election. He cited an incident where Palaniswami allegedly hindered an ambulance, leading to criticism from Health Minister Ma Subramanian.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has launched a trenchant critique against AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, suggesting that the main opposition party could face a monumental defeat in the 2026 Assembly election.
During the inauguration of new buildings for a government hospital in Saidapet, Stalin alluded to a recent incident where Palaniswami allegedly attempted to block an ambulance during a public gathering in Vellore. This act, according to Stalin, was met with strong public disapproval.
The comments by Stalin come in the wake of AIADMK's accusations against the DMK government for purportedly using ambulances to disrupt the party's public meetings. Health Minister Ma Subramanian also condemned Palaniswami's actions in this context.
(With inputs from agencies.)
