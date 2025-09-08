High-Stakes Vice Presidential Race: Radhakrishnan vs. Reddy

The Indian political landscape is gearing up for a significant battle as NDA's C P Radhakrishnan faces off against the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy in the vice presidential election. The contest, triggered by the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, sees both alliances rallying their troops.

Meetings were held by both the NDA and the Opposition bloc to prepare MPs for the vote, ensuring they understand the process and urging accuracy. The NDA, with a claimed support of 427 votes, has an advantage but faces a determined Opposition portraying this as an 'ideological battle' for the 'spirit of India.'

The election, set in the new Parliament building, follows a secret ballot system with no binding party whips. As leaders address their MPs, Prime Minister Modi underscores the need for precision in voting, while Reddy motivates members to prioritize democratic integrity over party allegiance.

