Left Menu

High-Stakes Vice Presidential Race: Radhakrishnan vs. Reddy

A direct contest for India's Vice Presidency is set between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy. With the NDA holding a majority, the election, prompted by Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, tests party loyalty and individual conscience amid intense political strategizing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:49 IST
High-Stakes Vice Presidential Race: Radhakrishnan vs. Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian political landscape is gearing up for a significant battle as NDA's C P Radhakrishnan faces off against the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy in the vice presidential election. The contest, triggered by the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, sees both alliances rallying their troops.

Meetings were held by both the NDA and the Opposition bloc to prepare MPs for the vote, ensuring they understand the process and urging accuracy. The NDA, with a claimed support of 427 votes, has an advantage but faces a determined Opposition portraying this as an 'ideological battle' for the 'spirit of India.'

The election, set in the new Parliament building, follows a secret ballot system with no binding party whips. As leaders address their MPs, Prime Minister Modi underscores the need for precision in voting, while Reddy motivates members to prioritize democratic integrity over party allegiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ayan Lohchab Shines as Patna Pirates Secure First Victory

Ayan Lohchab Shines as Patna Pirates Secure First Victory

 India
2
Defence Minister Inspires Students, Praises GST Reform as Diwali Gift

Defence Minister Inspires Students, Praises GST Reform as Diwali Gift

 India
3
Rajasthan's Swift Response to Monsoon Challenges

Rajasthan's Swift Response to Monsoon Challenges

 India
4
A terminal at London's Heathrow Airport has been evacuated because of possible hazardous material, fire brigade says, reports AP.

A terminal at London's Heathrow Airport has been evacuated because of possib...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025