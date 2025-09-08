France's Government Faces New Turmoil After Confidence Vote

In a surprising turn of events, France's government was toppled after lawmakers overwhelmingly voted against Prime Minister François Bayrou during a confidence vote on Monday.

The outcome, with a 364-194 tally, marked a dramatic shift as the legislators seized the opportunity to challenge Bayrou's fiscal strategies.

This political upheaval now leaves President Emmanuel Macron searching for a fourth prime minister in just 12 months, amidst growing domestic and international pressures.

