Punjab's Flood Relief Controversy: BJP Accuses AAP of Scheme Snub
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticized the AAP government for not implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, which could have compensated flood-hit farmers. The Punjab Cabinet instead announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for damaged crops. Jakhar accused AAP of neglecting the scheme due to political interests.
Punjab BJP chief, Sunil Jakhar, has leveled sharp accusations against the AAP government, asserting that flood-ravaged farmers were denied due compensation due to the non-implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.
Jakhar highlighted that instead of prioritizing this initiative, the Bhagwant Mann administration chose to focus on 'publicity' spending state funds, rather than sharing the insurance premium costs with the Centre.
Amidst this political clash, the Punjab Cabinet has announced Rs 20,000 compensation per acre of crop damage. The BJP opposes this decision, viewing it as a neglect of a beneficial central scheme that would provide better financial aid to the farmers.
