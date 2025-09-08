Punjab's Flood Relief Controversy: BJP Accuses AAP of Scheme Snub

Punjab BJP chief, Sunil Jakhar, has leveled sharp accusations against the AAP government, asserting that flood-ravaged farmers were denied due compensation due to the non-implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Jakhar highlighted that instead of prioritizing this initiative, the Bhagwant Mann administration chose to focus on 'publicity' spending state funds, rather than sharing the insurance premium costs with the Centre.

Amidst this political clash, the Punjab Cabinet has announced Rs 20,000 compensation per acre of crop damage. The BJP opposes this decision, viewing it as a neglect of a beneficial central scheme that would provide better financial aid to the farmers.

