High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and Ukraine on Defense and Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, engaged in critical discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the recent intensification of Russian strikes, including a ballistic missile attack on a government facility last Saturday.

Yermak, through a Telegram post, detailed conversations centered around U.S. military support for Ukraine. The talks also covered ongoing negotiations about security guarantees for Ukraine, aimed at reinforcing Kyiv's defense capabilities amid persistent threats.

During the meeting, the duo accentuated the necessity of increased international pressure on Russia to curb its aggressive actions. Yermak highlighted the importance of these diplomatic engagements in enhancing Ukraine's defense and obtaining robust backing from allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)