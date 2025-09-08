Political Resurgence: Abbas Ansari's Membership Restored
Abbas Ansari's membership as the SBSP MLA from Mau Sadar has been reinstated following a stay on his sentence by the Allahabad High Court. This decision nullifies an earlier judgment that had vacated his seat after a hate speech conviction, thus ending political uncertainty over the Mau bypoll.
The Allahabad High Court has reinstated Abbas Ansari as the SBSP MLA for Mau Sadar, disrupting proceedings by granting a stay on his two-year sentence from a 2022 hate speech case.
Assembly Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey issued a notification confirming the reversal of a previous order that had ended Ansari's membership, labeling the order void following the court's recent ruling.
Ansari's reinstatement alleviates political uncertainty surrounding the Mau Assembly bypoll, which was initiated as a result of his earlier conviction by an MP MLA court. His conviction for a hate speech delivered on March 3, 2022, in Paharpur had led to the vacancy of his seat.
