Thailand Braces for Landmark Ruling on Thaksin Shinawatra's Prison Time
Thailand's Supreme Court is set to decide whether former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra should serve the prison time he previously avoided due to hospital detention. His hospital stay had drawn public scepticism and controversy, and the ruling could mark a significant moment in Thai politics.
Thailand is on high alert as the Supreme Court prepares to make a pivotal decision regarding former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's prison term. The court will determine if the time he spent in hospital should count as served, after he evaded his sentence due to alleged health issues.
Thaksin, who returned from a long self-imposed exile in 2023, was initially sentenced to eight years for abuses of power but saw his jail term reduced to one year. His brief prison stint was followed by a contentious hospital transfer, sparking scepticism and outrage across the nation.
As his political influence hangs in the balance, the ruling not only tests Thaksin's fate but also underscores the volatility within Thai politics, especially after his return to politics despite official retirement and his daughter's recent political downfall.
