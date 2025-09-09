Left Menu

Thailand Braces for Landmark Ruling on Thaksin Shinawatra's Prison Time

Thailand's Supreme Court is set to decide whether former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra should serve the prison time he previously avoided due to hospital detention. His hospital stay had drawn public scepticism and controversy, and the ruling could mark a significant moment in Thai politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 04:32 IST
Thailand Braces for Landmark Ruling on Thaksin Shinawatra's Prison Time
Thaksin Shinawatra

Thailand is on high alert as the Supreme Court prepares to make a pivotal decision regarding former premier Thaksin Shinawatra's prison term. The court will determine if the time he spent in hospital should count as served, after he evaded his sentence due to alleged health issues.

Thaksin, who returned from a long self-imposed exile in 2023, was initially sentenced to eight years for abuses of power but saw his jail term reduced to one year. His brief prison stint was followed by a contentious hospital transfer, sparking scepticism and outrage across the nation.

As his political influence hangs in the balance, the ruling not only tests Thaksin's fate but also underscores the volatility within Thai politics, especially after his return to politics despite official retirement and his daughter's recent political downfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thailand Braces for Landmark Ruling on Thaksin Shinawatra's Prison Time

Thailand Braces for Landmark Ruling on Thaksin Shinawatra's Prison Time

 Global
2
Thaksin Shinawatra: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Political Titan

Thaksin Shinawatra: The Rise, Fall, and Return of a Political Titan

 Thailand
3
Indonesia's Ambitious Dairy Cattle Import Plan Faces Challenges

Indonesia's Ambitious Dairy Cattle Import Plan Faces Challenges

 Global
4
Norway's Labor Party Wins with Wealth Tax as Pivotal Issue

Norway's Labor Party Wins with Wealth Tax as Pivotal Issue

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025