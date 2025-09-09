Controversial Trump-Epstein Letter Fuels Political Firestorm

An incendiary birthday letter purportedly from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein was unveiled by House Democrats, allegedly signed by Trump in a long-disputed birthday book belonging to Epstein. Despite the White House's denial of its authenticity, the letter has added fuel to the already intense political discourse.

The document, which features a conversation between Trump and Epstein framed by a silhouette sketch, was part of a vast array of files released by Congress. These included Epstein's will and his non-prosecution agreement, deepening the intrigue surrounding the late financier's notorious relationships.

Stirring political tension, Republicans and Democrats clashed over the file's contents. While some demand further disclosures, others, like Trump, label the matter a 'hoax,' complicating the narrative further as questions about Trump's historical ties to Epstein persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)