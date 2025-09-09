Nepal's Social Media Ban Lifted After Deadly Protests

Nepal has rescinded its social media ban following widespread protests that claimed the lives of 19 individuals. Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung confirmed the rollback during a Tuesday announcement.

The protests, driven by the ban's imposition amid ongoing concerns of widespread corruption, saw over 100 injured. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli expressed his sorrow over the violence, attributing some incidents to external influences. He pledged government support for affected families and victims.

The shutdown, which targeted platforms unregistered with the government as part of anti-fake ID and misinformation efforts, was a catalyst for the demonstrations. An investigation panel will scrutinize the protests' causes, with findings expected in 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)