Nepal's Social Media Ban Lifted After Deadly Protests

Nepal has lifted a social media ban after protests led to 19 deaths. The ban, imposed amid a crackdown on fake IDs and misinformation, triggered significant backlash. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli promised relief for victims' families and an investigation into the causes of the protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 06:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 06:42 IST
Nepal has rescinded its social media ban following widespread protests that claimed the lives of 19 individuals. Communications and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung confirmed the rollback during a Tuesday announcement.

The protests, driven by the ban's imposition amid ongoing concerns of widespread corruption, saw over 100 injured. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli expressed his sorrow over the violence, attributing some incidents to external influences. He pledged government support for affected families and victims.

The shutdown, which targeted platforms unregistered with the government as part of anti-fake ID and misinformation efforts, was a catalyst for the demonstrations. An investigation panel will scrutinize the protests' causes, with findings expected in 15 days.

